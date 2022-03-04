Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1108 | March 4th)

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Welcoming March, a myriad of K-Pop rookies are revealing their debut performances on Music Bank tonight.
First of all, TEMPEST, a male rookie group from YUEHWA Entertainment, is making a debut stage with < Bad News > which is a title track from their debut EP < It’s ME, It’s WE >. Attention is paid to their debut because it has been five years since HYEONGSEOP and LEW made names for themselves and picked up a lot of fans through one of the most popular Korean reality TV audition < PRODUCE 101 Season 2 >.
Moreover, CLASSy, a female rookie group consisting of seven members who were selected through reality TV audition < My Teenage Girl >, is also making a debut performance on Music Bank today. The debut title < SURPRISE > is an urban hip-hop track and the seven girls talk about their ambition to astonish the world with their charms.
Last but not least, JYP Entertainment’s new girl group, NMIXX, is performing < O.O > tonight which is a title track from their debut single < AD MARE >. With the huge success of TWICE and ITZY, more expectations are drawn to this new girl group from JYP. In particular, NMIXX debut title < O.O > put up a special genre called “mixx pop” relating to the team’s name.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
