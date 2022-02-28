Police University (1) 얼마나 좋아

Lines

정의식: 국립특수대학이라, 학비 지원, 기숙사지원,

이것저것 지원도 많고.

졸업하면 곧바로 경찰 간부도 되는 건데. 얼마나 좋아.

원래 세상에 기댈 게 없는 놈들은..

안전빵 선택하는 거야.

Eui-sik: It’s a specialized state-sponsored university, so it has a lot of perks like tuition support, dorm support etc. And when you graduate, you’ll become a police officer right away. How awesome is that? For people who don’t have anything to rely on in this world, we have to go the safe route.





Expression of the Week

얼마나 좋아. (How awesome is that.)





얼마나 – adv. In a great and enormous degree in terms of a state or feeling.





Casual – 얼마나 좋아

Polite/semi-polite – 얼마나 좋아요





>>The adverb “얼마나” in this expression is not used in the following question format  “얼마나 바뀌었어요?” or “How much has changed?”

>>Rather, this expression is used to emphasize that a situation or deal is great. It can be another way to say “It’s really great” or “It’s awesome.”



