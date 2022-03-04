Movie Spotlight: The Batman, Serve the People

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-04
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Movie Spotlight to review two recent box office releases. Robert Pattionson is the new Batman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” also featuring actors including Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell. Director Jang Cheol-soo’s latest film is “Serve the People,” an adaptation of Yan Lianke’s novel of the same title. but set in a socialist country much similar to North Korea. The movie stars actors Yeon Woo-jin, Ji An, and Jo Sung-ha.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-28
2022-03-07
2022-02-22
