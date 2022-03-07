KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 28th~March 6th)

O.O - NMIXX (엔믹스) (Music Bank) | KBS WORLD TV 220304





ⓒKBS

NMIXX’s O.O performance video on Music Bank ranked the first place on KBS WORLD TV YouTube this week, reaching 658K views just in three days. NMIXX is a rookie K-Pop girl group from JYP Entertainment and they debuted on February 22nd with a single < AD MARE > supported by the title track < O.O >. Attention is paid to the unique song that completely changes its mood in the middle and the members’ synchronized yet powerful choreography.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNmuAN1vox4