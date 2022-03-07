Oh My Girl to release new album this month

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Oh My Girl will release its second full-length album this month.
Titled “Real Love,” the new album will drop on March 28 at 6 p.m. It will be the group’s first full-length album since “The Fifth Season” release in 2019.
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 and topped music charts with “Dun Dun Dance” last summer.
