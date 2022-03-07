NCT Dream to hold online concert next month

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
NCT Dream will hold an online concert on April 5.
The concert will be held to celebrate the release of its second full-length album “Glitch Mode.”
The online concert is titled “Dream Stage: Glitch Mode” and will be livestreamed worldwide via the concert streaming platform Beyond Live. The album will drop March 28.
