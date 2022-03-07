Highlight to release first full-length album

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Highlight will release its first full-length album this month.
Titled “Daydream,” the album will drop on March 21, five years after its debut.
The band’s current members, Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, and Son Dong-woon, originally debuted in 2009 as Cube Entertainment’s six-member boy band B2ST. However, the band re-debuted in 2017 as Highlight under Around Us Entertainment.
