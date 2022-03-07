Ailee drops English-language album





Ailee has dropped an English-language album on March 7.





Titled “I’m Lovin’ Amy” the album is titled after the singer’s real name Amy, and is a compilation of Ailee’s previous released “I’m” (2020), “Lovin’” (2021) and “Amy” (2021).





The album features the lead track “Murder on the Dance Floor” and 11 English-lyric versions of songs from her previous releases.