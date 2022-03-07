Date: March 19-20

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Olympic Park





Red Velvet will hold its first in-person concerts in over two years this month. Titled “2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue,” the concerts will take place for two days from March 19 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Olympic Park, Songpa District, Seoul. The March 20th concert will be livestreamed simultaneously for global fans.









Red Velvet’s last solo in-person concert was held in November of 2019.