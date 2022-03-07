Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-07
Date: March 19-20
Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Olympic Park
Red Velvet will hold its first in-person concerts in over two years this month. Titled “2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue,” the concerts will take place for two days from March 19 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Olympic Park, Songpa District, Seoul. The March 20th concert will be livestreamed simultaneously for global fans.
Red Velvet’s last solo in-person concert was held in November of 2019.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-28
2022-03-07
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >