PARK Jae Min - Going viral through snowboard commentary

Actor Park Jae-min went viral once again this year after his enthusiastic and colorful commentary of the Beijing Winter Olympics snowboard events captivated Korean TV audiences on KBS. He not only provided easy to understand explanations of the technical skills on display, but he had also carried out extensive research into the personal backgrounds of the athletes to be able to tell their personal stories as well as their sporting records.





Sports commentary is one of many hats Park wears. Besides being an actor as well, he is a B-boy, a presenter, a professor, a translator, a competitive snowboarder and is currently studying for a PhD in global sports management at Seoul National University.