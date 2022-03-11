Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1109 | March 11th)





The two hot rookie K-Pop girl groups are coming back this week on Music Bank.





First of all, Billlie is back with < GingaMingaYo (the strange world) > which is a title track from their second EP < the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one >. The EP is in line with their last album as Billlie intends to deal with the concerns of those who are becoming adults from juvenile. The members’ vivacious and varied facial expressions are a key point of their < GingaMingaYo > performance.





In addition, Weeekly is back with the single < Play Game : AWAKE > supported by the title track < Ven para >. Attention is paid to their drastic change of concept since Weeekly has shown bright and cheerful sides so far. < Ven para > is a vintage hip-hop based track mixed with 808 bass that shows a combination of analogue and digital sounds. With the theme of ‘sun’, Weeekly symbolically describe the theme through the lyrics such as “Burning up like a flame”.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv