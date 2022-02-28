2 Novels Written by S. Korean Authors Longlisted for Int'l Booker Prize

ⓒYONHAP News

Two novels written by South Korean authors have been included in the longlist of candidates for the 2022 International Booker Prize.

The Booker Prize Foundation unveiled on its website on Thursday the 13 long listed novels, including “Cursed Bunny” by Chung Bora and “Love in the Big City” by Park Sang-young. Both works were translated by Anton Hur.

It marks the first time that works by two South Korean authors are simultaneously longlisted for the prize which is awarded annually for a single book, translated into English and published in Britain or Ireland.

Also on the longlist is “The Books of Jacob” by Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, the winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature.