Fully Vaccinated Overseas Travelers to be Exempt from 7-Day Quarantine

Fully vaccinated overseas travelers will be exempt from a seven-day quarantine upon entry starting March 21.

According to health authorities on Friday, the exemption applies to those who were inoculated in the country or overseas and have registered with the government.

In order to meet the criteria, travelers need documentation that they received their second shot of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine 14 to 180 days prior, or have received a booster shot.

However, travelers arriving from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar are excluded from such exemption.

Starting next month, overseas travelers can also use public transportation upon arrival. Currently, they are required to travel in private vehicles, special quarantine taxis or isolated sections on the KTX bullet trains.

Authorities also eased PCR testing requirements on Thursday from the current three rounds of tests prior to and after entry. They can take a rapid antigen test for their third round on the sixth or seventh day after arrival, with the exception of those quarantined at a state facility.