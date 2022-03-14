KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 7th~13th)

NMIXX(엔믹스 エンミックス) - O.O (Music Bank) | KBS WORLD TV 220311





NMIXX’s O.O performance on Music Bank ranked the first place again on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 490K views and 33K likes in three days.





This time, NMIXX started the performance wearing white suits, and as the song turned into a cheerful mood, their outfits also changed to colorful dresses.





The NMIXX members’ costumes and facial expressions that dramatically change in line with the brand new genre ‘mixx pop’ pursued by NMIXX are definitely noteworthy on this stage.





