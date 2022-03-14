ILY:1 postpones release of debut album

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Rookie girl group ILY:1 (eye-lee-one) has delayed the release of their debut album due to COVID-19.
The group’s management said it will debut in April instead of this month, due to members testing positive for COVID-19.
Their debut showcase for the album “Love in Bloom” has also been postponed.
ILY:1 consists of six members. All members except one have appeared on a cable idol audition program called “Girls Planet 999” (2021).
