Two KBS TV series recognized at global competition

2022-02-28
2022-03-14
Two KBS TV drama series have been recognized at the Accolade Global Film Competition.
The two series are “Police University” (2021) and “Sell Your Haunted House” (2021).
The two shows were recognized in the Awards of Excellence Special Mention category at the awards, which is a global virtual online competition that recognizes films, television series and media professionals.
2022-02-28
2022-03-14
2022-02-22
