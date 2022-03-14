(G)I-DLE releases first full-length album

ⓒ CUBE Entertainment

(G)I-DLE has released its first full-length album.





The album titled “I Never Die” dropped on March 14. The tracklist includes nine songs and all of the songs were written or composed by at least one member.





G)I-DLE debuted in 2018. The group’s popular songs include “Latata” (2018), and “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020). Its current members are Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Minnie.