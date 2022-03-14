Drippin to make Japanese debut

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-14
Boy Band Drippin is set to make its Japanese debut in May.
The group will release its digital single “So Good” in Japan on May 18. The lyrics of the song are about anticipating a new beginning.
Drippin debuted in 2020 with the EP “Boyager.” The group consists of seven members. All members except for one appeared on popular cable audition program “Produce X 101” in 2019.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-28
2022-03-14
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >