Drippin to make Japanese debut

ⓒ woollim Entertainment

Boy Band Drippin is set to make its Japanese debut in May.





The group will release its digital single “So Good” in Japan on May 18. The lyrics of the song are about anticipating a new beginning.





Drippin debuted in 2020 with the EP “Boyager.” The group consists of seven members. All members except for one appeared on popular cable audition program “Produce X 101” in 2019.