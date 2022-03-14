2022 Lee Seok-hoon Small Theater Concert “Again, Written”

Date: March 30 ~ April 17

Venue: Shinhan pLay Square Live Hall





Lee Seok-hoon of SG Wannabe will be holding a solo concert series starting on March 30. Titled “Again, Written” (translated), the concerts will be held from March 30 through April 17 at Shinhan pLay Square Live Hall. It is the singer’s first solo concert in over two years. On March 24, the singer will be releasing his first full-length solo album “Customary Place” for the first time in 14 years since debuting as a member of SG Wannabe in 2008.