Police University (2) 부탁 좀 하자

Lines

윤승범: 얌마. 부탁 좀 하자.

나 같은 새낀 죽었다 깨어나도

그 돈 못 만들지만 넌 할 수 있잖냐

우리 아버지 살릴 수 있잖냐

Seung-beom: Hey you. Let me ask you a favor.

I won’t be able to make that kind of money even if I died and came back to life. But you can do it. You can save my dad.





Expression of the Week

부탁 좀 하자. (Let me ask you a favor.)





부탁 – n. request





Casual – 부탁 좀 하자.

Polite – 부탁 좀 합시다. 부탁 좀 드려요.





>>This expression is used when the speaker has a favor to ask of the hearer.

>>The sentence closing ending ‘-자’ is usually used by a speaker to ask the hearer to do something together as in the following examples.

a.같이 가자 (Let’s go together)

b.지하철 타고 가자. (Let’s take the subway.)

>>However, in the dialogue, ‘-자’ is not used to ask the hearer to do something together, but as a way to ask the hearer to do something for the speaker.

>>This expression is casual and cannot be used to elders or superiors.



