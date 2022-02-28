Police University (2) 부탁 좀 하자

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
#Drama Lines l 2022-03-07
Lines
윤승범: 얌마. 부탁 좀 하자.
나 같은 새낀 죽었다 깨어나도
그 돈 못 만들지만 넌 할 수 있잖냐
우리 아버지 살릴 수 있잖냐
Seung-beom: Hey you. Let me ask you a favor.
I won’t be able to make that kind of money even if I died and came back to life. But you can do it. You can save my dad.
Expression of the Week
부탁 좀 하자. (Let me ask you a favor.)
부탁 – n. request
Casual – 부탁 좀 하자.
Polite – 부탁 좀 합시다. 부탁 좀 드려요.
>>This expression is used when the speaker has a favor to ask of the hearer.
>>The sentence closing ending ‘-자’ is usually used by a speaker to ask the hearer to do something together as in the following examples.
a.같이 가자 (Let’s go together)
b.지하철 타고 가자. (Let’s take the subway.)
>>However, in the dialogue, ‘-자’ is not used to ask the hearer to do something together, but as a way to ask the hearer to do something for the speaker.
>>This expression is casual and cannot be used to elders or superiors.
