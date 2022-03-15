Karen CHEE - “Remote working has felt like fun school”

Korean-American comedian and writer Karen Chee burst onto the scene as a staff writer for the US talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” We last spoke to her for #TouchBaseInSeoul in 2019. Since then she has continued her career writing for more shows, acting in a sitcom, and chosen as one of Forbes Magazine’s 30-under-30 in the Hollywood and entertainment category for 2022.





We decided to catch up with her again to discuss some of her latest projects, how work has changed during the pandemic and about her time in Korea.