President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s Strengths and Weaknesses, Impact on Presidency

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-11
KBS WORLD Radio Special Roundtable on the 2022 Presidential Election
Producer: Hong Suhryung
Editor: Kim Daum
Host: Kwon Jang-ho
[Panelists]
(Studio)
Prof Kim Byung Joo, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
Dr Bong Young Shik, Research Fellow, Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies
(Video)
Prof Cho Hee Kyung, Hongik University Law Department
Karl Friedhoff, Marshall M. Bouton Fellow for Asia Studies, The Chicago Council on Global Affairs
2022-02-28
2022-03-18
2022-02-22
