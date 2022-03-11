Menu Content

Concluding Remarks – Advice for President-elect Yoon

2022-03-11

Korea24

KBS WORLD Radio Special Roundtable on the 2022 Presidential Election


Producer: Hong Suhryung

Editor: Kim Daum

Host: Kwon Jang-ho


[Panelists]

(Studio)

Prof Kim Byung Joo, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

Dr Bong Young Shik, Research Fellow, Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies

(Video)

Prof Cho Hee Kyung, Hongik University Law Department

Karl Friedhoff, Marshall M. Bouton Fellow for Asia Studies, The Chicago Council on Global Affairs

