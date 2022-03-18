Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1110 | March 18th)





Stray Kids are back with an EP < ODDINARY > followed by the lead track ‘MANIAC’ and they are unveiling their live performance tonight on Music Bank. Through the title track ‘MANIAC’, Stray Kids express their desire to not live within the ‘ordinary’ boundaries. The music production team, 3RACHA, consisting of three members (Bang Chan, Changbin and Han) from Stray Kids wrote the song as usual with producer VERSACHOI.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv