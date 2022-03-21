KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 14th~20th)

Stray Kids (스트레이 키즈 ストレイキッズ) - MANIAC (Music Bank) | KBS WORLD TV 220311





ⓒKBS

Stray Kids made a successful comeback performance on Music Bank last week with < MANIAC > from their latest EP < ODDINARY >. Their performance video topped the charts with number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube from March 14th to 20th, reaching 1.7M views and placing its name on YouTube Trending. Attention is paid to Stray Kids’ powerful yet synchronized choreography and a strong message that they intend to spread through the lyrics.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz8Us7tXjgc