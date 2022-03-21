CRAVITY “THE 1ST CONCERT - CENTER OF GRAVITY”

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Date: April 2 - 3
Venue: Seoul Olympic Hall
Rookie boy band Cravity will hold their first solo concert from April 2nd to 3rd. Titled “The 1st Concert - Center of Gravity” the concert will be held at Seoul’s Olympic Hall and streamed live for global audiences. Cravity made a comeback with their 1st album Part 2 “Liberty: In Our Cosmos” on March 22. Cravity debuted in April 2020 with the hit single “Break All the Rules.”
