‘Gayo Top 10’ comes back on KBS as ‘Virtual Gayo Top 10’

The legendary KBS K-pop show, “Gayo Top 10,” will be reborn as “Virtual Gayo Top 10.”





“Gayo Top 10” was a monumental show that left a mark in Korea pop music history until its final show aired in February 1998 and beyond. The new version of the show will combine K-pop with the virtual stage to provide a brand new style of performances that intends to communicate with young K-pop fans both at home and abroad.





“Virtual Gayo Top 10” will carry on the tradition of “Gayo Top 10” and present the “Golden Cup” to songs that rank No. 1 for five consecutive weeks.





“Virtual Gayo Top 10” has already caught the attention of both domestic and international K-pop fans by releasing a promotional teaser that is based on quantum physics before the broadcast of the show.





The “Quantum Oasis”, an infinite parallel universe beyond space and time, has been appointed by the show as its virtual space where 10 ‘Creators’ and ‘Co-Creators’ can encounter. Here, ‘Creator’ refers to the artist, and ‘Co-Creator’ refers to their fans. The idea of this shared universe where the K-POP artists and their fans can build their own universe is expected to create a strong bond with the fans.





“Virtual Gayo Top 10” will premiere on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. KST through the KBS WORLD YouTube channel and will be broadcast in 114 countries around the world at 3:05 p.m. KST on March 7 through the KBS WORLD TV channel.