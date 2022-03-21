Jung Soo-jung cast in upcoming film ‘Spider House’

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Jung Soo-jung, a member of the girl group f(x), has been cast in the upcoming film “Spider House” (translated).
She will be acting alongside actor Song Kang-ho as Han Yoo-rim, a rising rookie actor. Song plays a film director who also shoots a film titled “Spider House” in the film.
Other actors who have been cast include Lim Soo-jung, Oh Jeong-sae and Jeon Yeo-bin.
“Spider House” is set to begin filming this month.
