Jung Soo-jung cast in upcoming film ‘Spider House’

ⓒ H& Entertainment

Jung Soo-jung, a member of the girl group f(x), has been cast in the upcoming film “Spider House” (translated).





She will be acting alongside actor Song Kang-ho as Han Yoo-rim, a rising rookie actor. Song plays a film director who also shoots a film titled “Spider House” in the film.





Other actors who have been cast include Lim Soo-jung, Oh Jeong-sae and Jeon Yeo-bin.





“Spider House” is set to begin filming this month.