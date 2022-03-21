Menu Content

Lee Dae-yeol of Golden Child to enlist

2022-03-21

K-POP Connection

ⓒ woollim Entertainment

Lee Dae-yeol of the boy band Golden Child will begin his mandatory military service this month. 


Lee is set to enlist on March 29. He is the first of the 10-member group to enlist. 


Golden Child debuted in 2017 with the EP “Gol-Cha!”

