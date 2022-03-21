Big Bang to drop new music next month

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Big Bang will make a comeback on April 5.





Other than the release date, not much is known about the group’s new music. Their last digital single was released in 2018 before members served mandatory military service.





The new release will be the first without ex-member Seungri, who left the band in 2019 after a series of high-profile scandals involving a nightclub called Burning Sun.