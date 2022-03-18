In Our Prime(이상한 나라의 수학자), Spencer(스펜서)

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-18
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Movie Spotlight to review two recent box office releases. First, they discuss Director Park Dong-hoon’s “In Our Prime(이상한 나라의 수학자)” starring veteran actor Choi Min-Sik. Choi plays a North Korean defector and mathematician working as a security guard at an elite high school. Darcy and Jason also share their thoughts on the latest film about Princess Diana “Spencer” by director Pablo Lorrain. Kristen Stewart received a Best Actress nomination for the Academy Awards for her role in the film.
2022-02-28
2022-03-21
2022-02-22
