“The Birth of a Zoo” by Pyun Hye-young

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The one that disappeared was a Siberian wolf, 120 centimeters long with a tail alone measuring 48 centimeters and weighing 47 kilograms.





Having longer and sturdier legs than others, he would often stand on a low rock and stare up at the horizon. It was hard to fathom what his deep, golden brown eyes were seeing. He had a great appetite. He ate two whole chickens for a meal, but it was never enough so he always gnawed on a tree branch.









늑대가 천천히 사내 쪽으로 걸어왔다.

달빛인지 가로등 불빛인지 먼 데서 오는 차들의 불빛인지

알 수 없는 빛이 늑대를 비추고 있었다.

늑대의 몸이 하얗게 빛났다.

치켜 올라간 황갈색 눈이 사내를 부드럽게 노려보았다.

The wolf walked slowly toward the man. It was illuminated by either the moonlight, a streetlight, or the headlights of distant cars. The wolf’s body shone bright. Its slanted golden-brown eyes were focused on the man.





늑대와 눈이 마주쳤을 때 무엇인가 사내를 서서히 움직였다.

생각이 그랬을 뿐 달라진 것은 아무것도 없었다.

다만 머리끝까지 차올랐던 알코올이 한순간 증발해 버렸다.

늑대는 우두커니 서 있는 사내를 지나쳐 천천히 도심 속으로 사라졌다.

When their eyes met, something compelled him to move. But it was only in his head. Nothing actually happened. Only, the alcohol that had filled him up to the top of his head evaporated in an instant. The wolf passed by the dazed man and disappeared quietly into the night.





사내는 이미 어둠 속으로 사라진 늑대를 눈으로 더듬으며

한참 동안 그대로 서 있었다.

The man stood there for quite a long time while trying to follow with his gaze the wolf that vanished into darkness.









Interview by literary critic Jeon So-yeong

Humans may think that they are different from animals, but they’re all the same because humans live in a jungle-like society devoid of humanity. One of the characteristics of Pyun Hye-young’s stories is that she shows the capitalistic society’s dark side through a chilling moment or scene and often uses animals to generate that fear. The story tells us that the distinction between humans and animals is not that clear and the lives of human beings may not be that different from those of animals.









왕년의 사격선수가 쓰러진 그림자에게 다가가 한 발 더 쏘았다.

The fellow hunter went over to the fallen shadow and fired once more.





바닥에 쓰러진 그림자가 몸을 쿨럭거리며 비틀었다.

시커먼 피가 아스팔트 위로 흘러내렸다.

발이 젖어왔다.

총알이 검은 그림자의 몸을 관통했다.

사내는 그제야 자신이 바라던 것이 늑대의 죽음이 아님을 깨달았다.

The fallen shadow twitched and twisted its body. Black blood flowed over the asphalt and soaked the feet. A bullet had penetrated the shadow’s body. The man realized then that what he wanted was not the wolf’s death.





쓰러져 있는 것은 털가죽옷을 입고

네 발로 기어서 구릉을 내려가던 남자였다.

그 남자가 아닌지도 몰랐다.

거리에는 털가죽옷을 입은 사람이 아주 많았다.

비슷한 디자인의 털가죽 때문인지 그들은 모두 닮아 보였다.

What sprawled dead on the pavement was the man who crawled down the hill on all fours wearing fur. Perhaps he wasn’t that man. After all, there were plenty of people wearing animal pelts. They all looked alike since they were wearing similar-looking fur.









Pyun Hye-young (Born in Seoul, 1972~ )

Debuted by publishing “Shaking Off the Dew” on Seoul Sinmun in 2000