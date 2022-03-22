YANG Jae-min - The first Korean basketball player in the Japanese B.League

Coming from a basketball family, 22-year-old Yang Jae-min’s dream to play the game has taken him all over the world. He went to Spain for high school, and then he went to the United States, where he received a full scholarship to Neosho County Community College in Kansas, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). He was on his way up to a school in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) when the pandemic hit and he had to change his plans. He headed to Japan, where he joined the Shinshu Brave Warriors in 2020, becoming the first Korean to play in the B.League. He is now in his second season as a professional basketball player and he joins us for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about his story.