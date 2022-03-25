Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1111 | March 25th)





Welcoming the warm spring season, Red Velvet dropped a new EP < The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm >, which is the latest addition of “The ReVe Festival” series. Their music show promotion is starting off today by unveiling “In My Dreams” and “Feel My Rhythm” performance tonight on Music Bank. According to Wendy’s interview on a press conference, the title track “Feel My Rhythm” is a pop dance song sampling Bach’s ‘Air on the G String’ with strong trap-based rapping and vocals.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

