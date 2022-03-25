KBS WORLD Originals : Virtual GAYO TOP 10

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
KBS WORLD’s new music show < Virtual GAYO TOP 10 > is set to premiere 6:30PM (KST) today on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
< Virtual GAYO TOP 10 > is an unprecedented music show that combines K-Pop with virtual stage to provide a brand-new performance video and intends to communicate with young K-Pop fans around the globe.
Through a series of trailers, KBS WORLD announced a conspicuous lineup consisting of talented K-Pop musicians such as Stray Kids, CRAVITY, SOLAR, DRIPPIN, Weeekly, MIRAE, Billlie, Cherry Bullet, DKB, Brave Girls and BLITZERS. Moreover, a special cast, Na Hoon-A, was disclosed through the press, which raised people’s expectations.
< Virtual GAYO TOP 10 > premieres on March 25th, 6:30PM (KST) through KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
▶ https://youtu.be/-2RkgtxG0mE
