KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 21st~27th)

Red Velvet(레드벨벳 レッドベルベット) - Feel My Rhythm (Music Bank) | KBS WORLD TV 220325





ⓒKBS

Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’ performance on Music Bank rated the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube from March 21st to 27th, reaching 1.4M views in three days.





Red Velvet dropped a new EP < The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm > on March 21st and embarked on music show promotion starting with the comeback stage on Music Bank last Friday.





On a classic white tone stage set, the four members turned into ballerinas and put on airs of elegance along with strong vocal skills.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHZTcAdJXfs