Just B to release new album next month

Boy band Just B will release a brand new EP on April 14.
The new EP is titled “Just Begun” and the group revealed a promotional image for the EP on March 28 which shows the reflection of a hand holding flowers, with a butterfly fluttering by.
The band will continue to reveal the tracklist, a highlight medley, music video teasers and concept photos until the release date.
