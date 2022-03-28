Menu Content

Just B to release new album next month

2022-03-28

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Bluedot Entertainment

Boy band Just B will release a brand new EP on April 14.


The new EP is titled “Just Begun” and the group revealed a promotional image for the EP on March 28 which shows the reflection of a hand holding flowers, with a butterfly fluttering by.


The band will continue to reveal the tracklist, a highlight medley, music video teasers and concept photos until the release date. 

