Youn Yuh-jung presents at 94th Academy Awards

Actor Youn Yuh-jung presented the Best Supporting Actor award at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.





Youn presented the award to Troy Kotsur for his role in the film “Coda” (2021). s hearing impaired. He is the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Youn presented the award to him signing Kotsur’s name in the American Sign Language before saying it out loud.





Until Kotsur’s win, American actress Marlee Matlin, who won Best Actress in 1987, was the only deaf person to receive an Academy award.





Youn was dressed in black with a blue ribbon pin that read “#WithRefugees” to show her support for Ukrainian war refugees.