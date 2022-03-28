Source Music’s new girl group to be called ‘Lesserafim’

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

HYBE and Source Music have announced the name for their brand new girl group.





Called Lesserafim, the new group’s official YouTube and social media accounts are all open with a new video that reveals the name and logo of the group.





According to the video, the name of the group is an anagram of “I’m Fearless,” a phrase that was featured in Source Music’s recent teasers for the upcoming group.





Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon, former members of IZ*ONE will be part of the six-member group which will debut some time in May.