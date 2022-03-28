Snoop Dogg and BTS to collaborate on new song

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 21st~27th)
2022-03-28
2022-03-28
American rapper Rapper Snoop Dogg and BTS will collaborate on a new song.
Snoop Dogg reportedly made the collaboration official at a red carpet event for the American Song Contest, a music reality competition show hosted by the rapper.
In January, Snoop Dogg revealed that he received an offer from BTS to make a collaborative track. Snoop Dogg has collaborated with K-pop artists such as Girls’ Generation, 2NE1 and Psy.
2022-03-28
2022-03-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >