Snoop Dogg and BTS to collaborate on new song

ⓒ YONHAP News

American rapper Rapper Snoop Dogg and BTS will collaborate on a new song.





Snoop Dogg reportedly made the collaboration official at a red carpet event for the American Song Contest, a music reality competition show hosted by the rapper.





In January, Snoop Dogg revealed that he received an offer from BTS to make a collaborative track. Snoop Dogg has collaborated with K-pop artists such as Girls’ Generation, 2NE1 and Psy.