2022 Ben Concert “Us …ing”

Date: April 9

Venue: Sejong University Daeyang Hall





Singer Ben will be holding a solo spring concert next month. It will be the singer’s first solo concert in about two years since her “Moonlight” nationwide tour held in 2019. “Us …ing” will be held at Seoul’s Sejong University Daeyang Hall on April 9th at 6 p.m. Ben officially debuted in 2012 and has popular hits such as “180” and “Love, ing.”