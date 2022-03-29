Food Writer Eric KIM - “No one knows they are going to become a food writer...”

Korean-American food writer Eric Kim is currently a staff writer for the New York Times, but he grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, wanting to become an English professor. When that didn’t quite go to plan, he found himself working for the Food Network, and then at Food52, where his column "Table for One" attracted a devoted following. He shared recipes, but they also came with essays on family, growing up and life in New York.





During the pandemic he was offered the chance to write a cookbook, and he went back home to learn more about the home cooked Korean meals that his mother had raised him on. The lessons and fights he had with her resulted in his debut cookbook, “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home” which was published on March 29th.