“How to Fish Joyfully on Mars” by Jo Hyeon

I have had a principle about baits for some time – Don’t use artificial baits. That is why I don’t do lure fishing that uses manmade objects.





I had this particular conviction that I should at least use an honest bait as long as the fish and I are engaged in a contest of strength in the depth of the sea.





To the fish that was fooled by a bait, it would be even more cruel if it found out that the bait was not a live one, but a piece of plastic or wood or lead.





As I looked out to the night sea, I remembered someone who had used a fake bait a long time ago.









The problem was that I was already deep into her. In fishing terms, I had swallowed the hook too deeply to spit it out on my own and escape out to the sea.





What made me more pathetic was that the bait I had swallowed was not a live earthworm or a fresh shrimp, but a mere plastic lure.









# Interview with SNU Korean literature professor Bang Min-ho

Fishing is a contest with fish. But the fish’s life is at stake while it’s only a sporting activity or a hobby for the human. The main character muses how sad it would be for the fish if he uses an artificial bait in the fish’s battle for life. This idea may seem funny, but it contains his conviction. Something trivial to me may be a life-or-death situation for others. This story helps us understand the world, our lives, through fishing.









“I have a friend who lost a sister on this island. I wonder if you remember, but it happened in the year when Sampoong삼풍 department store collapsed. A monster typhoon had hit the area, but that was when his sister went night-fishing with two of her male friends. They died in the sea. She slipped and fell into the sea first and then one of the boys jumped in after her.





What was strange about the incident was that the three were in a sort of love triangle. Police paid close attention to the case since the circumstances were rather suspicious. Three came to the sea but two died and only one came out alive. But the case was concluded as an accident.





My friend used to fish a lot but has never gone fishing since the accident.“

The rainstorm became stronger and the rocks beneath were no longer visible. Just as people lived different lives, the rocks all looked different. They sometimes show their bare faces and then abruptly hide them. Only they know the true story.









Jo Hyeon (Born in Damyang, Jeollanam-do Prov., 1969~ )

Debuted by winning the Dong-a Ilbo’s spring writing contenst with “An Elegant Philosophy about Paper Napkins” in 2008