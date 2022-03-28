WFP Korea Office Director Marian Yun on Ukraine’s Food Crisis

It has been more than a month since Russian armed forces launched their attacks on Ukraine. As the war rages, the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of the conflict with food getting harder to find. The World Food Programme(WFP) is saying that some 45% of Ukrainians are worried about finding enough to eat in the country that had been called the “breadbasket of Europe.” Marian Yun, Director of the WFP’s Korea Office, joins us to help us get a sense of the situation on the ground and how the UN agency is trying to alleviate some of the pain.