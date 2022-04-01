Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1112 | April 1st)

ⓒKBS

NCT DREAM dropped the 2nd full-length album < Glitch Mode > on March 28th and started promoting on music shows with the title track ‘버퍼링 (Glitch Mode)’. Attention is paid to their comeback since they are coming a year after the first full-length album < Hot Sauce >, which resulted in a successful outcome topping domestic music charts and even reaching No. 10 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart. ‘버퍼링 (Glitch Mode)’ is a hip-hop dance music that shows an interesting contrast between dynamic 808 bass and minimal narration on the intro.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

