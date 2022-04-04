S. Korea to Face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana in Qatar World Cup

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea will face Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in the group stage of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The draw for the tournament was held Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, and South Korea was placed in Group H.

The first group match with Uruguay is scheduled on November 24. Korea will then take on Ghana four days later and Portugal on December 2.

The top two countries in each group will move on to the knockout phase.

Due to the heat in the region, the Qatar World Cup takes place not in the summer but from November 21 to December 18 across eight stadiums in Qatar. Korea will play all three matches at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The country is vying to reach the round of 16 for the first time since the 2010 South Africa World Cup.