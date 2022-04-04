Choa to release new material in April

ⓒ GREAT M Entertainment

Choa, a former member of girl group AOA, is set to release new material on April 9.





It is unclear what the new material will be. However, her agency, Great M Entertainment, released a teaser photo on April 1, showing a flower at the center with the captions “CHOA” and “2022.04.09 6PM (KST)” underneath.





Choa debuted as a member of AOA in 2012. The group originally had eight members, but now only has three: Hyejeong, Seolhyun and Chanmi. Choa left the group in 2017 due to mental health issues.