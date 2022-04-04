Choa to release new material in April

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 28th~April 3rd)
2022-04-04
2022-04-04
Choa, a former member of girl group AOA, is set to release new material on April 9.
It is unclear what the new material will be. However, her agency, Great M Entertainment, released a teaser photo on April 1, showing a flower at the center with the captions “CHOA” and “2022.04.09 6PM (KST)” underneath.
Choa debuted as a member of AOA in 2012. The group originally had eight members, but now only has three: Hyejeong, Seolhyun and Chanmi. Choa left the group in 2017 due to mental health issues.
2022-04-04
2022-03-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >