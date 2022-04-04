Sunwoojunga releases new single

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 28th~April 3rd)
2022-04-04
2022-04-04
Singer-songwriter Sunwoojunga has released a new single on April 1.
The new single, “Burst it All” was released on April 1 at 6 p.m. (KST). To promote the new release, the singer will also hold a concert at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in central SEoul called “Festival SWJA: Burst it All” from April 8-10.
Sunwoojunga debuted in 2006 and has produced songs for artists like 2NEI, IU and Lee Hi. She is known for her distinctive high-pitched vocals and experimental sounds.
2022-04-04
2022-03-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >