Sunwoojunga releases new single

Singer-songwriter Sunwoojunga has released a new single on April 1.





The new single, “Burst it All” was released on April 1 at 6 p.m. (KST). To promote the new release, the singer will also hold a concert at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in central SEoul called “Festival SWJA: Burst it All” from April 8-10.





Sunwoojunga debuted in 2006 and has produced songs for artists like 2NEI, IU and Lee Hi. She is known for her distinctive high-pitched vocals and experimental sounds.