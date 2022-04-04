Oh My Girl to meet fans this month

ⓒ WM Entertainment

Girl group Oh My Girl will be holding a fan meet-and-greet on April 30.





The event will be held offline for two sessions that day at the Donghae Art Center in Kwnagwoon University. The meeting comes as the group recent dropped its 2nd full-length album “Real Love” on March 28 and will celebrate the group’s 7th anniversary in the K-pop industry.





Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 with the song “Cupid.” The group currently has seven members.