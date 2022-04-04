Seventeen to release first English-language single

ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen will release its first English-language digital single on April 15.





The song is part of Seventeen’s fourth full-length album which is due out in May.





The group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced there will also be a project called “TEAM SVT” where Seventeen and Carat, the name of Seventeen’s fan base, become one, hinting at a fan meeting.





Seventeen is a 13-member multinational boy band which debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.”