Seventeen to release first English-language single

Seventeen will release its first English-language digital single on April 15.
The song is part of Seventeen’s fourth full-length album which is due out in May.
The group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced there will also be a project called “TEAM SVT” where Seventeen and Carat, the name of Seventeen’s fan base, become one, hinting at a fan meeting.
Seventeen is a 13-member multinational boy band which debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.”
